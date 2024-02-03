Squid Game Actor O Yeong-Su Faces Jail Term Over Sexual Assault

Renowned actor O Yeong-Su, known for his role in the award-winning Squid Game, is currently in legal trouble as he faces allegations of sexual assault. Prosecutors have urged for a one-year prison sentence after accusing the actor of inappropriate physical contact with a woman.
For those who may not know, in 2022, a 22-year-old female actor accused O Yeong-Su of making inappropriate physical contact with her in 2017. Despite the experienced actor's persistent denial of the accusations, claiming that he had simply held her hand to assist her around a lake, the actress asserted that he had forcibly embraced her during a hike in August 2017 and kissed her on the cheek in September of the same year.
According to the most recent information on the assault case, the prosecution has asked for a one-year jail term for supposedly making inappropriate physical contact with a woman. Prosecutors allege that O Yeong-Su made advances while drinking with the woman in 2017. Additionally, after the allegations surfaced, he texted her an apology, stating that she was like a daughter to him in an attempt to manipulate her.
O Yeong-Su's legal representatives have contended that there is insufficient evidence besides the testimony of the purported victim, and the actor from Squid Game has personally stated, "It's difficult for me to stand before the court at my age. I feel like my life is ruined due to the fact that this is how I'll end my life. I ask you to make a wise ruling."
O Yeong-Su started his acting career in 1963 with The Square theater group. Throughout his career, the South Korean actor appeared in various stage productions, TV shows, and movies. However, he was often typecast as a monk until his role in the 2021 hit series Squid Game.
In the Netflix original, where he portrayed Oh Il-Nam, he gained global recognition and achieved widespread acclaim. This culminated in him making history as the first South Korean actor to win the esteemed 2021 Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in Television for his performance in the series.