Massive Landslides Hit Guwahati, 3 Dead in Boragaon

Three persons have been killed after massive landslides hit Boragaon at Nijarapara in Assam’s Guwahati.

A house at Boragaon has been completely destroyed after mudslide from the hills.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) and the police are carrying out relentless rescue operations at the incident spot since the morning.

Landslides have also hit Jyotinagar area in Bamunimaidam, Basistha and Nabagraha areas of Guwahati. However, no reports of casualties or injuries have been reported from these areas.

It may be mentioned that, incessant rainfall in Guwahati since Monday evening has triggered landslides in several places and has also inundated many parts of the city.