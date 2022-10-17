Jobs Assam: Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs Assam
IOCL has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Job Opening
Name of Post Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice
No.of Vacancy 1535 Posts
Salary Not Disclosed
Job Location Across India
Apply mode Online
Last Date 23/10/2022
Official Website iocl.com
Educational Qualification
The qualification for IOCL Recruitment 2022 is B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, Diploma, ITI, 12TH.
How to apply for IOCL Recruitment
Eligible candidates can visit the official website iocl.com