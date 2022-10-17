Jobs Assam: Indian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment Notification 2022

Jobs

IOCL has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice Vacancy
IOCL has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Indian Oil Corporation Limited Job Opening

Name of Post Trade Apprentice, Technician Apprentice

No.of Vacancy 1535 Posts

Salary Not Disclosed

Job Location Across India

Apply mode Online

Last Date 23/10/2022

Official Website iocl.com
Educational Qualification

The qualification for IOCL Recruitment 2022 is B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, Diploma, ITI, 12TH.

How to apply for IOCL Recruitment

Eligible candidates can visit the official website iocl.com

