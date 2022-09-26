Jobs Assam: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) Recruitment 2022

Jobs Assam
National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) is currently hiring eligible candidates for the post of Internal Ombudsman vacancies. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
NICL Job Opening
Name of Post Internal Ombudsman
No.of Vacancy 01
Salary As Per Norms
Job Location Kolkata, West Bengal
Last Date 14-Oct-2022
Official Website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
Qualification for NICL Recruitment
As per NICL official notification.
How to apply for NICL Recruitment
Visit the official website nationalinsurance.nic.co.in