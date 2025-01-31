AAP's ‘Bachat Patra’ Campaign: Rs 25,000 Savings for Delhi Households

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) ‘Bachat Patra’ campaign, asserting that his government’s welfare initiatives provide an average monthly saving of Rs 25,000 for every Delhi household. He further claimed that new schemes would add another Rs 10,000, taking the total savings to Rs 35,000 per family.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal urged citizens to evaluate how AAP's policies impact their household budgets. "Budgets usually bring inflation, affecting household finances. People must analyze how AAP's policies impact their budget. With our existing benefits, families save Rs 25,000 per month, and upcoming schemes will add another Rs10,000. Pressing the 'Jhadu' button will ensure Rs 35,000 in savings while choosing the 'BJP' will lead to an equal monthly burden," he said.

Outlining AAP’s welfare measures, Kejriwal detailed the savings for Delhi residents:

Free electricity: Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000/month

Free water: Rs 2,500/month

Free bus travel: Rs 2,500/month

Free education: Rs 10,000/month

Mohalla clinics and hospitals: Rs 5,000/month

Targeting the BJP, he alleged that if they come to power, these welfare schemes would be discontinued. Kejriwal also introduced new schemes aimed at further reducing household expenses, including:

Rs 2,100 monthly for women

Free bus travel for students

Free medical treatment for senior citizens

He claimed these initiatives would provide an additional Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 in savings.

As part of the city-wide campaign, AAP workers will visit households to fill out the ‘Bachat Patra’, educating residents on the financial benefits they receive under AAP’s governance.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites for their efforts in preventing the supply of contaminated water, calling it a victory for public welfare.