Mizoram: Huge Cache Of Explosives Recovered In Joint Op

Huge quantities of explosives and other materials were seized in Mizoram on Wednesday during an operation, officials informed.

According to reports, a joint operation undertaken by the Mizoram Police and Indian Army personnel uncovered the explosives cache at Kakichhuah in the state’s Lawngtlai region.

Officials informed that apart from explosive material, the seizure included items used in making bombs including 48 gelatin sticks, 73 detonators and five meters of Cordtex wires.

The entire seizure has been kept at Bungtlang Police Station, they further added.

It may be noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several accused in a case connected with the recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram, earlier in November this year.

In an official statement, the central agency informed that the accused had been identified as 54-year-old Lalringsanga, a resident of Aizawl, under the Vaivakawn police station limits.