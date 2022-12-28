Mizoram: Huge Cache Of Explosives Recovered In Joint Op

Huge quantities of explosives and other materials were seized in Mizoram on Wednesday during an operation, officials informed.
According to reports, a joint operation undertaken by the Mizoram Police and Indian Army personnel uncovered the explosives cache at Kakichhuah in the state’s Lawngtlai region.
Officials informed that apart from explosive material, the seizure included items used in making bombs including 48 gelatin sticks, 73 detonators and five meters of Cordtex wires.
The entire seizure has been kept at Bungtlang Police Station, they further added.
It may be noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested several accused in a case connected with the recovery of explosives at Tipa in Mizoram, earlier in November this year.
In an official statement, the central agency informed that the accused had been identified as 54-year-old Lalringsanga, a resident of Aizawl, under the Vaivakawn police station limits.
The case pertained to the recovery of 2,421 kilograms of explosives, 1,000 detonators, and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, Indian currency of Rs 73,500 and Myanmar Currency of 9,35,500 Kyat from a vehicle and the arrest of three men including Myanmar national Sangkima, MC Lallungrualpuia, and Lalthengliana.
The NIA informed that the case was re-registered with it on March 21 this year after two months of its registration with the Tipa Police Station on January 21 this year under Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946.
"Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying them to his Myanmar counterparts," the NIA statement read.
The said consignment was meant for the Mynamar-based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front (CNF), which was accumulating arms and ammunition to resist the Myanmar government.