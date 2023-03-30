95-Year-Old Bhagwani Devi Bags 3 Gold Medals at World Master Athletics Indoor Championship

Born in Khedka village of Haryana, the veteran athlete Bhagwani Devi earlier won gold medal at the 2022 World Master Athletics Championships held in Finland by running 100m faster than anyone else in the 90-94 age category.

Bhagwani Devi got married at a very young age of 12 and widowed at 30.

After losing a baby boy by the time her husband passed away, she decided not to remarry but to give in all her energies to her young daughter and another child she was expecting at the time.

Unfortunately, four years later her 8-year-old daughter also passed away leaving Bhagwani with her toddler son as her only offspring.