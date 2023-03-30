IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Watch IPL matches online @Jiocinema and on television

The IPL 2023 tournament is here, and fans in India are in for a treat. This year, you won't need to pay for OTT subscriptions to watch the games, as the matches will be televised for free. Furthermore, you can catch the excitement in 12 different languages.
The Gujarat Titans will go head-to-head with the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to kick off the two-month-long cricket extravaganza on March 31. With Star Sports and Viacom 18 securing the broadcasting rights by paying INR 20,500 crore to the BCCI, you can watch the matches in multiple ways from the comfort of your home.
The BCCI sold the IPL broadcasting rights for the next five seasons (2023-2027) for Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion), making the tournament the world's second most valuable event after the NFL. Get ready for an unforgettable IPL experience!
Jio Cinema's recent announcement regarding the live-streaming of IPL 2023 has caused a complete revolution in the game. Fans of cricket will be thrilled to learn that they no longer have to shell out money for an OTT subscription to access the live stream of IPL 2023. The matches will be available in stunning 4K resolution (Ultra HD) and in 12 different languages, including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, across all telecom operators, all completely free of charge. Additionally, Jio Cinema claims to offer a multi-camera feature at no cost during this season.
The broadcasting of IPL 2023 games on television will be handled by Star Sports Network. In exchange for the TV broadcasting rights in the Indian subcontinent for the next five years, Star paid the BCCI a hefty sum of Rs 23,575 crore.
As part of the deal, Star Sports Network will air 74 matches in 2023 and 2024. This number will increase to 84 matches in 2025 and 2026, and eventually, 94 matches will be broadcast live in the year 2027. Therefore, just as in previous years, the Star Sports Network will continue to telecast IPL matches this year.