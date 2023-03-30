IPL 2023 Live Streaming: Watch IPL matches online @Jiocinema and on television

The IPL 2023 tournament is here, and fans in India are in for a treat. This year, you won't need to pay for OTT subscriptions to watch the games, as the matches will be televised for free. Furthermore, you can catch the excitement in 12 different languages.

The Gujarat Titans will go head-to-head with the Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to kick off the two-month-long cricket extravaganza on March 31. With Star Sports and Viacom 18 securing the broadcasting rights by paying INR 20,500 crore to the BCCI, you can watch the matches in multiple ways from the comfort of your home.

The BCCI sold the IPL broadcasting rights for the next five seasons (2023-2027) for Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion), making the tournament the world's second most valuable event after the NFL. Get ready for an unforgettable IPL experience!