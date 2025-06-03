IPL 2025 Final: Will Rain Decide the Champion in Ahmedabad?

After more than two months of riveting cricketing action, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to conclude with a high-voltage final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.

This much-anticipated clash brings together two of the league's oldest franchises, both in pursuit of their maiden IPL title after 18 seasons of heartbreak and near misses. While RCB stormed into the final by dismantling PBKS in Qualifier 1, the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab side staged a remarkable comeback, defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling Qualifier 2 to book their spot.

However, the weather gods may have a say in tonight’s proceedings. With rain already affecting the MI vs PBKS clash at Motera, there are growing concerns about potential interruptions in the summit clash. In response, tournament organizers have implemented comprehensive contingency plans.

Rain Plan in Place

The IPL has designated June 4 as a Reserve Day for the final, should weather hinder play on Tuesday. Additionally, each day allows for 120 minutes of extra time, with the final cut-off for completing a five-overs-per-side match set at 11:56 PM IST.

If rain washes out both the match day and the reserve day without a result, the team that finished higher in the league stage standings will be declared the winner. According to Clause 16.11.2 of the IPL playing conditions, in the absence of even a Super Over, the team with the superior league position will lift the trophy.

This rule hands the advantage to Punjab Kings, who topped the table with 19 points, edging past RCB, who finished second.

“If conditions do not permit a Super Over... the team which finished higher in the League table will be deemed the winner,” the IPL rulebook states.

A Historic Title Awaits

For both teams, the stakes couldn’t be higher. RCB have reached the final thrice (2009, 2011, and 2016), only to fall short each time. PBKS, on the other hand, have made it to the big stage just once — in 2014 — and ended up as runners-up.

Tonight’s clash offers a golden opportunity to rewrite history and bring long-awaited glory to their loyal fanbases. With heavyweights on both sides and legacy on the line, all eyes will be on Ahmedabad — and the skies above.