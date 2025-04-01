Punjab Kings Dominate LSG as Prabhsimran, Shreyas Shine in IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) delivered a commanding performance to outclass Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 fixture, chasing down a target of 172 with ease. Led by Prabhsimran Singh’s explosive 69 off 34 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 52*, PBKS romped to 177/2 in just 16.2 overs at the Ekana Stadium.

Arshdeep, Jansen Restrict LSG to 171/7

Opting to bowl first, PBKS struck early as Arshdeep Singh removed Mitchell Marsh for a golden duck. Nicholas Pooran fought back with a counter-attacking 44, laced with seven boundaries, while Ayush Badoni (41) and Abdul Samad (27* off 12) provided late impetus. However, LSG struggled to accelerate in the death overs, finishing at 171/7, with Arshdeep (3/43) and Marco Jansen (1/28) controlling the tempo.

Prabhsimran's Blazing Knock Sets Up PBKS Victory

PBKS' chase was a Prabhsimran Singh masterclass. The wicketkeeper-batter reached his fifty in just 23 balls, showcasing an array of attacking strokes, including massive sixes over mid-wicket. He eventually departed for 69, but the momentum remained with PBKS.

Shreyas Iyer played the anchor’s role with an unbeaten 52 off 30, while Impact Player Nehal Wadhera (43* off 27) ensured a smooth finish, sealing the win with 22 balls to spare.

Captains Reflect on the Match

LSG captain Rishabh Pant admitted his team fell short with the bat. "We were probably 20–25 runs short, and that made a big difference. The pitch was slightly slow, but we couldn’t capitalize. We’ll take the positives and come back stronger," he said.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer credited the team’s collective effort. "This is the start we needed. There’s no fixed formula in T20s—what matters is team synergy. Even this innings is history now; I’m already looking ahead to the next challenge," he remarked.

Prabhsimran Singh’s Take on His Performance

Prabhsimran, named Player of the Match, acknowledged Ricky Ponting’s influence as coach. "He’s always positive and tells us to back our natural game. I’ve worked hard on my sweeps and switch hits, and performances like these bring me closer to my dream of playing for India," he said.

With this emphatic win, Punjab Kings have signaled their intent in IPL 2025, while LSG will look to regroup for their upcoming fixtures.

