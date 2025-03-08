ISL: Highlanders Chase First Shillong Win Against Resurgent East Bengal

The stakes are high as NorthEast United FC and East Bengal FC prepare to lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong in the opening fixture of Matchweek 26 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

For the Highlanders, history beckons. They have never beaten East Bengal FC at this venue, and with the playoffs secured, a victory would be the perfect springboard heading into the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the Red and Gold Brigade are determined to sign off on a high, eager to extend their impressive record against NorthEast United FC and strengthen their growing resilience on the road.

NorthEast United FC: Formidable Attack, Unstable at Home

With 35 points from 23 games (9 wins, 8 draws), NorthEast United FC have sealed their playoff berth, but home concerns loom large. Back-to-back 0-2 losses at home have raised questions about their finishing touch in front of their passionate supporters. Another goalless outing would mark an unwanted three-game drought—their worst since the 2019-20 season.

Despite this, their attacking prowess cannot be ignored. The Highlanders have struck 42 times this season, making them the fourth-highest-scoring team in ISL 2024-25. The driving force behind this has been Alaaeddine Ajaraie, whose staggering 21-goal tally is unmatched in the squad. However, with the next-best contributors, Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach, managing just five goals each, there’s a stark overreliance on the Moroccan talisman.

East Bengal FC: Resurgent on the Road

Currently eighth with 28 points, East Bengal FC’s playoff hopes may be extinguished, but pride and momentum are on the line. Their recent away form provides optimism, with the team unbeaten in their last three trips (W2, D1). Another positive result in Shillong would mark their longest unbeaten away streak in ISL history.

One of their biggest strengths this season has been their defensive structure. The Kolkata-based outfit has caught opponents offside a league-high 60 times, a testament to their well-drilled backline and disciplined organization. However, this aggressive offside trap also comes with risks, especially against a side with the firepower of NorthEast United FC.

Head-to-Head: A Battle of Fine Margins

The history between these two sides has been fiercely competitive. In their nine previous encounters, NorthEast United FC have won four times, while East Bengal FC have triumphed thrice, with two games ending in draws. Given this balance, another tightly contested clash is expected in Shillong.

Coaches Weigh In: Different Priorities, Same Hunger

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized that his team’s focus remains on their style of play rather than external factors.

“We are playing East Bengal FC, but we need to look at scoring goals and our gameplay, rather than the opposition. We would like to rotate the players in some positions.”

For East Bengal FC, assistant coach Bino George stressed that every match is vital for the club’s growth, irrespective of league position.

“We always focus on all our matches, as all of them are important for the club. We have our plans set and will be focused on following them.”

Key Players to Watch: X-Factors on Both Sides

Cleiton Silva (East Bengal FC) – The Brazilian forward has netted five goals in this fixture, more than any other player. However, his recent struggles in front of goal are glaring—he hasn’t scored in his last 18 ISL appearances.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie (NorthEast United FC) – The Moroccan striker has scored against 11 different teams this season. If he finds the net against East Bengal FC, he will join an elite club of players who have scored against every team in a single ISL campaign—an honor previously achieved by Ferran Corominas, Kalu Uche, and Miku Fedor.

Naorem Mahesh Singh (East Bengal FC) – A key creative force, Mahesh has been instrumental in the final third. He has scored in his last two away games and boasts three assists against NorthEast United FC, making them one of his favorite opponents.

The Verdict: High Stakes, High Expectations

For NorthEast United FC, this match is about exorcising home demons and carrying momentum into the playoffs. For East Bengal FC, it’s a chance to prove their mettle and build towards a stronger future. The Red and Gold Brigade have the edge in the recent head-to-head, but with Ajaraie in ruthless form, the Highlanders could finally script history in Shillong.

With the season nearing its climax, expect a clash packed with intensity, attacking flair, and potential drama under the lights in Shillong.