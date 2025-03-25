Assam Govt Employees Protest in Dispur, Demand Restoration of Old Pension System

Teachers and government employees across Assam staged a massive protest in Dispur on Sunday, demanding the reinstatement of the Old Pension System (OPS). The demonstration, organized by the All Assam Govt. NPS Employees Association (AAGNPSEA) and the Joint Forum of Employees – Teachers – Workers Unions, saw large-scale participation at Chachal, Guwahati, where protestors voiced their discontent over the state government's refusal to reintroduce OPS.

The protestors argued that OPS is the only reliable mechanism to ensure financial security for government employees post-retirement. They condemned the Assam government's recent statement in the Assembly, which clarified that there were no plans to restore OPS despite multiple requests, appeals, and demonstrations. According to the protestors, the New Pension System (NPS) has led to financial distress among retirees, a situation they believe the government has overlooked. They also criticized the newly announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for NPS employees, stating that it failed to address the shortcomings of the existing system.

The protestors accused the administration of attempting to suppress their movement through police intimidation and mental harassment at both district and state levels. They warned that if the government fails to respond to their demands, the agitation will intensify, with even greater participation from teachers, employees, and their families in the coming days.

Despite alleged administrative hurdles, a large number of protestors managed to assemble at Chachal, signalling their determination to continue the movement. They emphasized that without a secure retirement system, the families of teachers and employees would face severe hardships, which could have long-term socio-economic consequences.

The organizers extended their gratitude to various associations that supported the protest, including the All Assam Judicial Employees Association, All Assam Heads of Department Ministerial Officers Association, All Assam Primary Teachers Sanmilon, Assam High School Teachers Association, All Assam District Administration Employees Union, All Assam Retired High School Teachers Employees Association, Working Coordination Committee (2013 Provincial), Assam College Teachers Association, and All Assam Govt. Grade-IV Employees Sanmilon.