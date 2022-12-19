Guwahati: Vantage Circle Celebrates 12 Glorious Years of Success

Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution based in Guwahati has completed 12 years of success.
Vantage Circle has come a long way from being a bootstrapped company to becoming one of the global players with the support of clients like Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, and others.
The company introduced ‘Verve’, an annual event to celebrate the milestone achieved by all its members.
To mark the special milestone of completing 12 glorious years of success, Vantage Circle celebrated their annual event ‘Verve’ at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara.
The employees participated with enthusiasm and zest in various programs like dance, choir, and ramp walk. Vantage Circle also felicitated the employees serving long years with them, presenting a memento and a gift.
Verve by Vantage Circle is an event curated, to respect and value its employees for what they do and what they stand for. With the ideology of ‘we practice what we preach’ Vantage Circle believes in promoting the importance of employee appreciation and recognition.
The aim of celebrating Verve is to build a future for the young professionals of North East India, to make the region advance and be at par with the rest of the IT hubs, thus creating opportunities.
Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle said, “We are delighted to commemorate our 12th anniversary as a Human Resource Service Company in India. Since 2010, Vantage Circle has grown truly on a global scale by increasing its workforce to more than 200 people and also by serving some of the well-known companies on a global platform. Our focus remains on driving employee engagement solutions to the highest level. And this has been possible due to the efforts put forward by our hard-working employees. To honor their services and to maintain a work-life balance, we at Vantage Circle believe in bridging the gap between the employees and the organisation to build a meaningful relationship.”
“Today, Vantage Circle as a business organisation is an embodiment of employee engagement solutions. Our innovative, AI-powered solutions have helped us to become one of the leading Human Resource Service companies in the world. With more than 180 employees on board, Vantage Circle believes in its lasting values of commitment, continuous learning, integrity, transparency, and teamwork. These actions guide our work, and fuel our passion to serve our customers and bring about a positive change in our world” said Mr. Anjan Pathak, CTO, and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.
About Vantage Circle:
Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four significant areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more.
