Guwahati: Vantage Circle Celebrates 12 Glorious Years of Success

Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution based in Guwahati has completed 12 years of success.

Vantage Circle has come a long way from being a bootstrapped company to becoming one of the global players with the support of clients like Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, and others.

The company introduced ‘Verve’, an annual event to celebrate the milestone achieved by all its members.

To mark the special milestone of completing 12 glorious years of success, Vantage Circle celebrated their annual event ‘Verve’ at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara.

The employees participated with enthusiasm and zest in various programs like dance, choir, and ramp walk. Vantage Circle also felicitated the employees serving long years with them, presenting a memento and a gift.

Verve by Vantage Circle is an event curated, to respect and value its employees for what they do and what they stand for. With the ideology of ‘we practice what we preach’ Vantage Circle believes in promoting the importance of employee appreciation and recognition.

The aim of celebrating Verve is to build a future for the young professionals of North East India, to make the region advance and be at par with the rest of the IT hubs, thus creating opportunities.