Star Cement Appoints Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain as Brand Ambassador

Star Cement, a leading name in the cement industry of Northeast India, has announced the appointment of Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain as its new brand ambassador. This partnership symbolizes a significant step forward for Star Cement, highlighting its commitment to excellence and strengthening its connection with the communities it serves.
Lovlina Borgohain, hailing from Assam, is a trailblazer in Indian boxing and a national pride. Her remarkable achievements and inspiring journey reflect qualities of determination and perseverance—values that align perfectly with Star Cement's ethos of resilience and dedication.
Pradeep Purohit, Chief Operating Officer of Star Cement, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to have Lovlina Borgohain join the Star Cement family. Her remarkable journey and unwavering commitment to her sport resonate with our core values of strength and excellence. As we continue to lead in the Northeast and expand into West Bengal and Bihar, this partnership signifies a major step in fortifying our market presence and deepening our bond with our audience.”
This collaboration with Lovlina Borgohain also aligns with Star Cement’s long-standing slogan, “Har Ghar Mein Hai Star,” crafted by Dibyajyoti Guha, Brand Head of Star Cement. The slogan emphasizes Star Cement’s enduring presence in Northeast India and its shared spirit of overcoming challenges and striving for success. The company remains dedicated to promoting and supporting local talent, and this partnership with Lovlina Borgohain is a testament to its commitment to celebrating and empowering the exceptional talents of the region.
Lovlina Borgohain expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, “I am honoured to be associated with Star Cement, a brand that has been a steadfast part of the Northeast for many years. I look forward to working together to inspire and engage with the community, reinforcing the values of determination and success that both Star Cement and I hold dear.”
Star Cement Limited, known for its high-quality products and fair pricing, is the leading cement company in Northeast India and one of the fastest-growing cement brands in West Bengal and Bihar. The company has established itself as a trusted name in the Indian construction industry, with this new partnership further cementing its reputation as a brand dedicated to excellence and community engagement.