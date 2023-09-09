Assam: Barpeta Police Recovers Valuables Stolen from Moinbari Satra

Notably, a few unidentified thieves targeted the historic Moinbari Satra on Thursday night when there wazs nobody inside the satra premises.

The Moinbari Satra holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Barpeta, and this audacious theft had deeply saddened the monks as well as the community as a whole. It is one of the prominent satras in Barpeta, known for its cultural and religious heritage. It has been a center for spiritual and cultural activities for centuries and is an integral part of Assam's cultural fabric.