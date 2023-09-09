Assam: Barpeta Police Recovers Valuables Stolen from Moinbari Satra

A day after several items including gold ornaments were stolen from the historic Moinbari Satra in Assam’s Barpeta, the swift action by the district police resulted in the recovery of the articles that were reported stolen from the satra. This was informed by Director General of Assam Police GP Singh on Friday night.
The stolen items that were recovered by the police included two idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, large and small brass utensils, temple bells and others.
Taking to ‘X’, GP Singh lauded the efforts made by the police. He said, “Compliments to @barpetapolice for quick detection and recovery of articles reported stolen at Moinbari Satra, Niz Damaka on NH 37 under Sorbhog PS District Barpeta. These included two idols of Lord Krishna & Radha, large and small brass untensils, temple bells etc. Well done.”
Notably, a few unidentified thieves targeted the historic Moinbari Satra on Thursday night when there wazs nobody inside the satra premises.
The Moinbari Satra holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Barpeta, and this audacious theft had deeply saddened the monks as well as the community as a whole. It is one of the prominent satras in Barpeta, known for its cultural and religious heritage. It has been a center for spiritual and cultural activities for centuries and is an integral part of Assam's cultural fabric.