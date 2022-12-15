Wanted Rhino Poacher Arrested in Assam’s Darrang

Assam Police on Thursday arrested on of the most wanted rhino poacher in Darrang district during the wee hours of Thursday.

This was informed by ADGP (Law and Order) GP Singh through his twitter post.

The wanted poacher, identified as Abdul Matin alias Kala, was the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at Kaziranga National Park.

In the month of February, cash reward of Rs. 2 lakhs was announced for his information that would lead to his arrest.

Taking to Twitter, GP Singh informed, “After almost year long hunt, Abdul Matin @ kala, one of the main criminal behind January 2022 rhino poaching at @kaziranga_ has been arrested by @Darrang_Police One rifle suspected of used in crime has also been recovered.”

Meanwhile, rifle and ammunition were also recovered from Kala.