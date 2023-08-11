Assam: 3 Cyber Criminals Held In Nagaon, 400 Sim Cards Seized

As many as three cyber criminals were detained during a police operation from Nagaon in Assam, reports emerged on Friday.
As per initial reports, the Nagaon Town Police and Itachali Police in the Nagaon district of the state carried out a joint operation at Dimoruguri village.
During the operation, officials detained three cyber criminals. They were identified as Anowar Uddin Ahmed, Iliyas Ahmed and Azarul Islam.
According to officials the trio were involved in an elaborate plan through which they had raked in large sums of money.
Explaining their operations, an official said that the trio used fake documents in the name of school students to register sim cards against their names. These sim cards are then used to scam the general public into giving up their hard-earned money.
With this modus-operandi, the trio had managed to rake in huge sums amounting to several lakhs of rupees by duping gullible people.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that during the operation, officials were able to find and seize as many as 400 sim cars and 10 mobile phones from their possession.
Also, a fourth culprit, who was also involved with the three criminals, managed to flee from the spot after witnessing the police approaching, officials further added.