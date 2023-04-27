Tripura: Drugs Worth Rs 2.5 Crore Seized, Over 250 Arrested In Weeklong Drive

With an objective of a 'Nasha Mukt Tripura' (drug-free Tripura), state police searched over 53,000 vehicles and organised 375 awareness campaigns.

The seven-day-long crackdown against the drug menace ended on Tuesday.

To make a 'Shreshth Tripura', a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace in the State was adopted. During the drive, we conducted many raids and seized a huge amount of contraband drugs along with cash and vehicles,” said a police official.

He informed that more than 1 crore of narcotics items were seized and will be disposed of safely.

"We are confident of achieving our targets against drug abuse, for a Nasha Mukt Tripura," he further said.

As part of the 'Anti Narcotics Special Drive', several public awareness programmes were also conducted in schools and higher educational institutions, he said.

"We got the desired response from the public and they, too, stepped out to make our drive a success," the officer added.

Paramita Pandey, sub-divisional police officer, NCC Subdivision, Agartala said the drive was conducted to make Tripura addiction-free.

"The government initiated a drive to make Tripura an addiction-free state," she said.

"In my subdivision, NCC, I have three police stations under my control -- Airport, NCC and Budhjung Nagar police stations. We carried out Naka Checking last week by putting barricades at areas such as Lichu Bagan, Airport and on the National Highway to check vehicles," she added.

The SDPO added, "In sensitive areas, we launched a search operation and were successful in seizing and registering cases against perpetrators under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. We seized brown sugar, Yaba tablets, and other narcotic substances, strictly adhering to the zero-tolerance policy," Pandey said.

"We will continue our raids and other activities as part of the government's Nashamukt Tripura drive. We will do everything possible to make Tripura drug-free," she further said.