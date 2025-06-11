MRNA Technology Sparks New Hope in the Global HIV Cure Quest

By

Advertisment

Jessica Talukdar

A breakthrough in HIV research is capturing the world’s attention, not merely for its scientific depth but also for its unexpected origins. The technology that helped fight the Covid-19 pandemic, mRNA, might now be a critical key in the decades-long search for an HIV cure. A new study, led by Dr. Sharon Lewin of the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, reveals how mRNA can be repurposed to awaken hidden HIV from its cellular sanctuaries, setting the stage for its potential eradication.

HIV’s most cunning survival strategy has always been its ability to remain dormant in resting CD4+ immune cells, forming what are known as viral reservoirs. These latent viruses evade both the immune system and antiretroviral drugs, making complete eradication almost impossible. Even with powerful therapies that suppress the virus to undetectable levels, a total cure remains elusive because of this concealed viral presence.

mRNA carries genetic instructions to produce specific proteins. In the context of Covid-19, this meant instructing cells to create harmless fragments of the coronavirus, which then trained the immune system to recognize and attack the real virus.

This same mRNA technique is now being leveraged against HIV, but not in the way most might expect. Rather than triggering a defensive response, scientists are now using mRNA to coax HIV out of its hiding places. This process, often termed "shock and kill," is a cornerstone theory in HIV cure strategies: reactivate dormant virus, then destroy it.

In Covid vaccines, mRNA is encased in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), tiny fat bubbles that allow it to safely reach cells. Yet, in earlier HIV trials, standard LNPs failed to penetrate the elusive resting CD4+ cells. The Melbourne team innovated on this front, designing an enhanced version of these carriers called LNP X, which succeeded in delivering the mRNA into these notoriously inaccessible cells.

Once inside, the particles delivered two sets of molecules: the viral protein Tat, known for its ability to reactivate HIV, and CRISPR, the groundbreaking gene-editing tool. Together, these components successfully stimulated HIV reactivation in lab-donated cells from infected individuals, an outcome that had remained largely out of reach until now.

"It’s very, very hard to deal with these cells, so I think really targeting the right population is what makes this paper special," commented Dr. Frauke Muecksch, a virologist at Heidelberg University who was not involved in the study.

The idea that mRNA could impact latent viruses wasn’t entirely new. In 2022, Dr. Brad Jones of Weill Cornell Medicine observed that the immune activation caused by Covid-19 mRNA vaccines could awaken dormant HIV. Other studies showed similar reactivation effects on Epstein-Barr virus.

"You get just a little bit of a gentle nudge with some of these vaccines, and it’s enough to coax some of these latent viruses out so they can be killed," Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Lewin’s team built on this revelation, methodically exploring whether the same immune-triggering principles could be harnessed deliberately. Their results, recently published in Nature Communications, mark a significant step forward in validating this strategy in a controlled lab setting.

Despite the promise, the findings are still in the preliminary phase. So far, all results come from ex vivo testing using donated human cells. The researchers now aim to transition into animal models before moving on to human clinical trials.

"mRNA will almost certainly have some adverse effects, as every drug does, but we will investigate that systematically, as we do for any new drug," Dr. Lewin stated. She added that such risks might be more acceptable for individuals already living with HIV, especially when weighed against lifelong medication dependency.

Still, caution prevails among experts. Professor Tomáš Hanke of Oxford’s Jenner Institute expressed skepticism, suggesting that the difficulty of reaching all HIV-hiding cells using this method remains "merely a dream."

Yet for others, this work is nothing short of transformative. "It’s not just therapeutically very powerful, but also for basic science, for research, it opens up a lot of avenues," said Dr. Muecksch.

Interestingly, this mRNA delivery model might stretch far beyond virology. Scientists envision using it to supply missing proteins in rare diseases, fix genetic mutations, or even target specific cancer cells. What began as a pandemic solution is now being sculpted into a versatile therapeutic platform.

As Paula Cevaal, a lead researcher on the team, shared, the results were so striking that they had to rerun the experiments multiple times to ensure accuracy. "We were overwhelmed by how big the difference was," she said.

The world has long waited for a definitive breakthrough in HIV treatment. While this isn’t yet the end of that road, it undeniably redirects the journey, with mRNA as its unexpected compass.

Also Read: Assam Heatwave: One Person Suspected Dead in Duliajan