PBKS vs RR: Punjab Aim for Winning Streak as Royals Eye Redemption

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 intensifies, the stage is set for a high-stakes clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. With the season entering a decisive phase, PBKS will be eyeing a third consecutive win to continue their resurgence, while RR aim to regain footing after an uneven start.

Royals Hold the Edge in Rivalry

In head-to-head meetings, Rajasthan Royals have historically maintained an upper hand, winning 16 of the 28 contests between the two sides. Punjab, however, will look to close that gap—especially buoyed by the support of their home crowd and a renewed sense of purpose in this campaign.

Momentum vs Redemption

PBKS enter the contest with momentum on their side. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the team has looked far more settled this season. The inclusion of powerful all-rounders like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis has brought crucial balance, while Arshdeep Singh’s knack for delivering under pressure remains a key weapon in their bowling arsenal.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have endured a stop-start season. After back-to-back defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, a narrow six-run win over Chennai Super Kings restored some confidence. Skipper Sanju Samson’s composed leadership, along with Jos Buttler’s firepower and Yuzvendra Chahal’s mastery with the ball, forms the core of RR’s strategy moving forward.

Pitch Report and Match Conditions

The Mullanpur surface has offered a fair contest between bat and ball. In its short IPL history, seamers have dominated—accounting for over 15 wickets in just four innings—yet teams have also managed to post scores in excess of 170 with regularity. With hot and dry conditions forecasted, the pitch is expected to play true, allowing for a competitive game.

Key Stats to Watch

First innings totals of 170+ have translated into eight wins out of nine T20 matches at Mullanpur since 2023—underscoring the value of batting first.





PBKS have a modest record at their new home, winning just one out of five matches—a 20% success rate.





RR, meanwhile, boast a perfect (albeit limited) 100% win record at the venue from their sole appearance.





Battle Lines Drawn

Tonight’s clash could well come down to how PBKS's aggressive top order handles RR’s versatile bowling unit. With match-winners on both sides and the race for playoff spots heating up, this game may offer more than just two points—it could redefine each side’s campaign trajectory.

Final Word

A win for PBKS would solidify their playoff credentials, while a victory for RR would arrest their slide and reignite belief. With stakes high and form unpredictable, expect fireworks under the lights at Mullanpur.