Guwahati Police, STF Nab Fake Note Peddler, Seize Huge Haul

Basistha Police, in collaboration with the Special Task Force (STF), have busted a major fake currency racket operating in Guwahati. The joint operation led to the recovery of a large consignment of counterfeit currency notes, along with the seizure of over one lakh rupees in cash and a scooty used in the illegal trade.

The arrested individual has been identified as Abedur Rahman, a resident of Hajo in Assam’s Kamrup district. Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended him near the Kerakuchi Hockey Stadium in the city.

Further investigation is currently underway to uncover the full extent of the network and any potential accomplices.