IPL 2025: Ashutosh Unleashes Carnage! DC Snatch Victory from LSG’s Grip

In a thrilling encounter at Visakhapatnam, Delhi Capitals (DC) pulled off a miraculous one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their IPL 2025 opener, successfully chasing down a daunting target of 210 with three balls to spare. The sensational comeback was spearheaded by Ashutosh Sharma, who played a match-winning knock of 66 runs off 31 balls, guiding his team from a precarious position of 65/5 to a historic win.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, DC found themselves struggling early on, losing three wickets within the first 10 deliveries. Their woes continued as key batters kept falling at regular intervals. However, Ashutosh Sharma’s fearless stroke play turned the tide in DC’s favor, cementing his reputation as a dependable finisher.

Earlier in the match, LSG put up a formidable total of 209/8 in their 20 overs, courtesy of explosive innings from Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). However, their big-ticket acquisition, Rishabh Pant—bought for a staggering ₹27 crore—failed to make an impact in his debut for LSG, departing for a six-ball duck.

The victory marks a sensational start for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025, while LSG will look to bounce back from this crushing defeat.