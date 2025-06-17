Air Crash Investigations That Rewrote Safety Norms In Civil Aviation

The world now eagerly looks for the investigation results in the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad air crash which caused several human lives. the investigating process has been initiated by Indian authorities. As the world look into it, we bring in some of the remarkable air crash investigations in the past that had changed the course of aviation history.

Air France Flight 447 (AF447) (2009): Led by France’s BEA, the investigation was a model of ICAO Annex 13 compliance. It was independent, transparent, and safety-focused. With input from Brazil, the U.S., and Airbus, the black boxes were recovered after two years. The final report cited pitot tube icing and pilot error, leading to global reforms in pilot training, pitot tube design, and flight tracking.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (2019): The 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash was investigated by Ethiopia’s Civil Aviation Authority in line with ICAO standards, with involvement from Boeing and the U.S. NTSB. The final report offered detailed analysis and safety recommendations, using data from the flight and voice recorders. The crash led to the global grounding of the 737 MAX, stricter certification oversight, and reforms in Boeing’s safety practices and ICAO’s automation guidelines.

Asiana Airlines Flight 214 (2013): The 2013 Asiana Flight 214 crash in San Francisco was investigated by the U.S. NTSB under ICAO Annex 13, with involvement from South Korea and the aircraft manufacturer. The transparent and safety-focused probe led to clear recommendations, reinforcing global standards. It also highlighted concerns over automation dependency, manual flying skills, and training for non-native English-speaking pilots.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) - (2014): The 2014 downing of MH17 was investigated by the Dutch Safety Board under ICAO standards, with transparency and international cooperation. It prompted greater global focus on conflict zone airspace risks, leading ICAO and IATA to create centralized information-sharing platforms.

Swissair Flight 111 – (1998): The 1998 Swissair Flight 111 crash, investigated by Canada’s TSB under ICAO standards, revealed key safety flaws in flammability and in-flight entertainment systems. It led to global reforms in fire safety, wiring inspections, and system design.

