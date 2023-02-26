Nagaland Elections 2023 Live: BJP Looking To Retain Power

With Nagaland set to vote on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will be looking to retain power. The high-decibel campaigning in Nagaland was marked by bitter political attacks and promises of development.
The BJP and NDPP will be contesting the 60 seat assembly elections on a 20:40 seat-sharing arrangement. On the other hand, the Naga People's Front (NPF) and Congress will be contesting in 22 and 23 seats respectively.
Meanwhile, the BJP has already opened its account in Nagaland before the elections with candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from Akuluto seat uncontested with the Congress' candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrawing.