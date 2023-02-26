Nagaland Elections 2023 Live: BJP Looking To Retain Power

A total of 183 candidates will be in the fray in Nagaland, with BJP fielding 20, CPI (1), Congress (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), JD(U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athwale) (9), RJD (3) and Independent (19).

On January 18, The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for assembly elections in three northeastern states of which Tripura went to polls on February 16.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya and Nagaland, assembly elections will be held on Monday (February 27). The results of the assembly poll in the three states will be announced on March 2.